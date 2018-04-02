Khedmah to distribute 10pc of profits to shareholders

MUSCAT: Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah) has decided to distribute 10 per cent of the company’s profits in 2017 to its shareholders during its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.

During the meeting, the company discussed the financial and administrative situation of the company and the financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31st 2017, in addition to the future development visions sought by the executive management in the current year, in order to maximise profits and continue the policies of Omanisation and develop the human potential of the national workforce in the company, as well as the company’s contributions and what it offers in social investment. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp