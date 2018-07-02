Khazaen awards RO 2.6m consultancy contract

Muscat: Khazaen Economic City LLC(KEC), the master developer of the first integrated economic city in northern Oman, has appointed Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, as a lead consultant for Khazaen’s master planning, design and supervision work, for RO 2.6 million. Eng Kalat G Al Balushi, Chairman of KEC said that “We are delighted to appoint Atkins as the lead consultant for Khazaen. This is a demonstration of our approach of entering partnerships with global firms with a proven track record in delivering truly outstanding projects and also implementing true in country value.

Today’s award of the contracts comes after months of in-depth evaluation and discussions with each of the shortlisted firms. Atkins will lead the concept master plan and detailed master plan work for the project, which is expected to take around six months to complete”.

Atkins’ scope of work includes full consultancy services for the integrated urban planning of the city covering 51.5 million square meters, detailed master plan, environmental assessment, sustainability assessment, engineering designs for infrastructures and utilities, preparation and evaluation of construction tenders for various infrastructure work of the city. The scope of work also includes supervising the implementation of the first phase of the infrastructure of Khazaen. –ONA