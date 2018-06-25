Khazaen attracts more Omanis in top management positions

MUSCAT, JUNE 25 – Khazaen Economic City Co (KEC) — the master developer of the first integrated economic city in the north of Oman — has appointed two senior Omani cadres with decades of experience in executive positions to lead the ambitious national project.

Engineer Salim al Thuhli is appointed as General Manager for Projects and Engineering.

Al Thuhli has over 25 years of experience in project management, engineering contracts, infrastructure development and tourism projects.

He has worked in a number of institutions including the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran).He is also a graduate of the Oman’s National CEO Programme, and holds training certificates in leadership from the London Business School, the Japanese Haida Centre and Singapore’s Youyoing University.

Through his new post, Al Thuhli will look after the development of the master plan for Khazaen Economic City, the detailed designs of the first phase of the project, and supervise the implementation of projects.

KEC has also appointed Faisal al Balushi as the General Manager for Commercial Affairs.

Al Balushi has more than 11 years of experience in the oil and gas, ports and free zones sectors.

He started his career with the Ministry of Oil and Gas and served as Commercial Manager for Sohar Port and Free Zone.

Al Balushi holds an MBA from University of Strathclyde as well as training certificates in several areas including project management, international business law, strategic management, and master planning for ports and economic zones.

As part of his roles and responsibilities, Al Balushi will develop the commercial and marketing strategy to attract local and foreign projects and investments to the new economic city.

He will also work on developing and promoting the commercial operations in KEC to create highly attractive investment opportunities for local and international investors.

“Al Thuhli and Al Balushi are an important addition to the management team of the company.

This national project will benefit from their years of extensive experience in similar projects, especially in developing and managing infrastructure and investments”, Eng Kalat G al Bulooshi, Chairman of KEC, said.

As one of the most promising projects in Oman, and the second economic city in the country, Al Bulooshi added that steps are being taken to attract and recruit more national talents to fulfil the future needs of Khazaen, and to shape up an attractive business and investments’ destination for local and foreign investments alike.

KEC is a leading public-private partnership initiative in Oman.

In March 2018, Khazaen Economic City Company was granted the government’s provision as a master developer of the integrated city, located 60 km north of Muscat.

Khazaen is strategically located in Barka, between Muscat and Suhar, with an area of 51 square kilometres in its first stage. The city includes a dry port to develop the logistics operations in Oman.

KEC is expected to be the northern logistics hub connecting various developmental and economic projects in the Sultanate.

In addition, it will have dedicated areas for commercial, industrial, residential uses, with health and educational facilities serving the residents of the region and beneficiaries of the services provided to the surrounding community.

