Khareef season visitors surge 67 percent

Muscat – As many as 105,888 tourists visited Salalah during the ongoing Khareef season for the first three weeks between June 21 and July 11, 2018. This shows a phenomenal growth of 66.8 percent, against an arrival of 63,296 tourists for the same period of 2017.

In addition, the number of tourists during the third week between July 5 and 11 touched 48,542, showing a marked growth of 39.9 percent compared to the second week of the current season at 34,704 visitors, according to the latest statistics released by the NCSI.

The NCSI data shows that 37,076 tourists, which represents 76.4 percent of total tourists who arrived during the third week, came by road. It shows a 155 percent increase over the 14,539 tourists who came by road during the same period in 2017. This is also an increase of 42.3 percent over 26,061 tourists of the previous week. In the third week of the current season, 11,466 tourists came by air – an increase of 47.5 percent over the same period of 2017, (7, 771 tourists). The number of tourists came by air increased by 32.7 percent over the second week of the current season. The number of those who arrived through domestic flights increased from 5,774 visitors in the second week to 8,064 visitors in the third week. The number of tourists who came by international flights increased from 2,689 in the second week to 3,402 in the third week.

Tourists from Gulf countries, which include Omanis, were 89.5 percent of the total visitors during the Khareef season in the third week, which touched 43,459 from 29,954 of second week. Tourists followed this from Asian countries, who reached to 2,380, against 2,720 of the second week. The number of tourists from other Arab countries reached to 1,949, while tourist arrivals from European countries rose to 262 from 238 of the second week. The number of tourists from other countries increased from 128 in the second week to 152 in the third week.

The statistics show that 76 percent of the tourists to the Khareef season in Salalah during the third week were residents of the Sultanate at 36,897 compared with the 11,645 non-resident tourists.