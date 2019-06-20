Front Stories Local 

Khareef season begins tomorrow

Salalah: Governorate of Dhofar will welcome its tourist season, which starts from June 21st and continues until September 21st every year, and attracts tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate.

During the season, the City of Salalah is the influx of large numbers of tourists from within the Sultanate and the GCC countries to enjoy the nature and the beautiful weather with drizzles of rain, cool breezes, the sky turns cloudy and green carpet spreads in the mountains.

According to National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI) 826.376 persons visited Salalah Tourism Season last year compared to 644.931 visitors in 2017, an increase of 28.1 per cent.

The Governorate of Dhofar has tourism potentials that include various natural environments, such as white beaches, soft sand, a range of mountains, valleys, flat plains, desert extending to the Empty Quarter, water springs scattered all over it, natural fountains and various caves, in addition to tropical agricultural products like coconut and papaya.

The tourist season witnessed the organization of many activities and events in Salalah Tourism Festival, which will be held this year from July 11th to August 22nd and is considered one of the important pillars of the tourist season to revitalize the tourism activities in the governorate, including entertainment, cultural, artistic, sports and economic activities as well as organizing local, regional and international conferences and seminars highlighting the civilizational and heritage aspects of the Sultanate. –ONA

 

 

