Khareef Salalah visitors survey starts today

SALALAH: Khareef Salalah 2018 Visitors Survey will start today and continues till September 21.

The survey, which is carried out for the 15th successive year, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Royal Oman Police contributes to providing data and information that reflect the status of tourism sector in the Governorate of Dhofar during Khareef season.

Such data will help in planning for this vital sector.

The project aims at identifying the size of local and foreign tourism during the Khareef season and decide the growth trends during the past periods.

It also aims at studying the demographic and economic features of visitors and the tours. — ONA

Related