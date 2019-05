SALALAH: Dhofar Municipality on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Shaikh Salem bin Ufait al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality, to discuss preparations for the tourism season in the Governorate of Dhofar, which runs from June 21 to September 21. The meeting reviewed preparations and readiness of services provided by Dhofar Municipality during the tourism season, in addition to discussing the activities and events of Salalah Tourism Festival 2019.

