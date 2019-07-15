Khareef is Salalah’s unique selling point

It was many years ago as a child when I first visited Salalah and coincidentally it was during the monsoon. Just as the flight landed tiny drops of water fell on us. It took me a while to realise it was actually drizzling and this is the distinct nature of Khareef in Salalah.

Years later Salalah is a tourism destination and this very nature of Khareef is the land’s unique selling point. The archeological sites have not only become attractions for throughout the year as they are listed as World Heritage Sites.

It was in 1997 when we as a team from Oman Television covered the historical site of Sumhuram. Excavations had already been going on extensively but by 2010 the site had already been fine tuned to reach out to the general public with the glorious story of Frankincense trade. In 1997 it was a heap of sand which we had to climb through to see some of the features of the ancient city that was bustling once upon a time. In 2019 Sumhuram is an exquisite experience for everyone who loves history and archeology in addition to being an eye opener to understand world history.

What is amazing is that when the world stresses on oil and its impact on economy this was a trade that was strictly based on a product that was given out by the Boswellia Sacra trees through an incision. Frakincense resins were exported from this port to far off lands. Along with the other sites linked to the trade were Al Baleed that had a busy commercial port and Wubar for the land route. It is amazing to think that these sites were interconnected through trade from Neolithic Age to late Islamic period. And this product from a tree had a trade network that included the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Mesopotamia, India and China.

There are often debates on how important is history and why should we preserve it? It is history of mankind. Civilisations come up and some disappear but the ones who preserve it can ensure their future generation not just a slice of the glory and pride but lessons that provide an identity and a vision for the future.

The world evolved and everyone was after another resource. Very soon there could be something else that could be in bigger demand. But can we preserve this story for the future? And how long does it take to forget a civilisation, a culture and the values that civilisation represented? Archeology is so advanced today that they can almost recreate the happenings of history and narrate how it all was, once upon a time.

But in the modern history there are so many conflicts and many nations have lost records of their excavations and findings. These were not only major landmarks of mankind’s history but lessons to be learnt from. Each nation was vivid in its culture and practices and although the world has shrunk today people have the urge to experience the history, which is why it has become a major element in tourism.

There are many modern shopping facilities in Salalah but there is still an urge to visit Haffa Souq and shop in the traditional environment. Not only are you experiencing the vibe but one also has the satisfaction of knowing you are supporting the local economy. For centuries women of Dhofar are known for their pottery skills in majmars – the incense burners and the making of bakhoor – handmade incense made with different ingredients and perfume oils – each one creating a distinct signature.

This year the Haffa souq has expanded with canopies going out towards the coast providing opportunities for those who may not own a shop at the souq. Memories continue to be made.

