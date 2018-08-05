Khareef Forum aims at launching scientific concepts in Salalah

SALALAH: The first Khareef Forum for youth leaders began at Samahram hall in the Governorate of Dhofar on Sunday. The first of its kind forum will last for five days with the participation of 30 people from different wilayats of the Sultanate. The forum aims at introducing the scientific and practical concepts most of which setting personal plan, creative leadership, planning and setting up new projects, entrepreneurship and others. The forum will include a number of workshops, practical and training that helps the participants to be independents in their future projects. The forum will also include tourist programmes as the Governrate of Dhofar is renowned for a number of tourist destinations and potential which can woo tourists and nature lovers alike. According to Hossin al Saidi forum administrator, ‘the forum which is first of its kind in the Sultanate, has unique opportunities to visit Dhofar and enjoy the exceptional weather in Salalah.’

Related