Key winners at the 2019 Oscars
The Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday in Hollywood.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Picture: Green Book
Best Actor: Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Actress: Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron – “Roma”
Best Supporting: Actor
Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Original Screenplay: “Green Book”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman”
Best Animated Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Documentary Film: “Free Solo”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Roma” – Mexico
Best Original Song: “Shallow” – “A Star is Born”