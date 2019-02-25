Features Main 

Key winners at the 2019 Oscars

Oman Observer

The Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday in Hollywood.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Picture: Green Book

Best Actor: Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Actress: Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron – “Roma”

Best Supporting:  Actor

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Original Screenplay: “Green Book”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Animated Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Documentary Film: “Free Solo”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Roma” – Mexico

Best Original Song: “Shallow” – “A Star is Born”

