Kerber to be coached by hitting partner at WTA Finals

HANOVER, Germany: Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will be coached by hitting partner Andre Wiesler at the upcoming season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore it emerged on Wednesday. Kerber’s management had announced on Tuesday that the German world number three had ended working with coach Wim Fissette with immediate effect and that a new coach is to be found before she starts training for the 2019 season. Wiesler is a long-term member of Kerber’s team and will help her try to win the October 21-28 tournament of the best eight players of the year for the first time. “The season is long but I don’t lack motivation for the WTA Finals,” Kerber told Wednesday’s edition of Germany’s Sport Bild weekly.

“It is always my aim for the season to end the year in Singapore and play my best tennis there. It is the last tournament of the year, and I will give it all that is left in me, in my body and in my head.” The Belgian Fissette replaced Torben Beitz in November 2017 and helped former world number one Kerber return to former greatness, highlighted by her third career Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. Since then, however, she has not reached another quarterfinal. A statement on Tuesday said the two had differing views concerning the future which led to the immediate end of the cooperation after 11months. Fissette is a coach who wants players to perform at their best all the time. Kerber rather wants to focus in the big events in the future. — DPA