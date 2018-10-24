Kerber outlasts Osaka in Singapore

A tenacious Angelique Kerber overcame a second set stutter to outlast Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, leaving the Japanese sensation’s WTA Finals campaign hanging by a thread. Kerber had a chance to serve it out in the second set but triumphed the hard way in a pulsating 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory in 2 hours and 30 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. After losing to Sloane Stephens on Monday, crowd favourite Osaka will need to rely on results in Red Group to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Related