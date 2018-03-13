Kerala CM rules out raising retirement age of govt staff

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (pictured) on Tuesday told the state Assembly that he has no plans to increase the retirement age of state government employees. He made the remarks while replying to a leave for an adjournment motion moved by Congress legislator V T Balaram, who expressed fears that the Vijayan government was trying to first increase the retirement age of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees from 56 to 60 years with all other government departments following suit gradually.

“We have not started any discussions or even considered to raise the age of state government employees… It won’t happen at all,” said Vijayan. Till the beginning of the 2013 fiscal, the general norm in Kerala for retirement was 55 years and in all state-run educational institutions anyone turning 55 years after July 1 was allowed to continue till the end of that academic year.

To even out the disparity, the former Oommen Chandy government made the retirement age for all government and state-run educational institutions as 56-years-old from April 1, 2013. Vijayan clarified that the confusion arose after a one-man committee appointed by Sushil Khanna had submitted a report on various schemes on the way the KSRTC could be revived and taken forward. — IANS

