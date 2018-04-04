Kempinski Muscat welcomes first guests

Kempinski Hotel Muscat welcomed the local community and guests visiting the Sultanate of Oman with a grand opening on April 4 . The event saw members of the press, dignitaries, socialites, and VIPs experience traditional Omani hospitality blended with luxury European flair on a day of celebratory delight.

During the day event, under the auspices of Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tariq al Said, a reveal of a plaque model of the ballroom took place as local government officials and members of the Omani and international press were gathered in the ballroom, where they were met by an ensemble of the Royal Omani Symphony Orchestra. In the evening, a cocktail reception ensued, along with the grand opening festivities, whereby elaborate food concepts provided prominent guests with an exclusive teaser of each outlet as various performance elements such as aerial acrobats and DJ set provided a fusion of musical entertainment for the guests.

Carsten Wiegandt, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Muscat, said, “The grand opening of our hotel marks an important day for the Kempinski brand. Being the latest hotel addition in Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s lifestyle and leisure destination in the new heart of Muscat, we aim to provide our guests with a memorable and authentic Omani experience, merged with over 120 years of European luxury, while contributing to the successful growth of the tourism sector in the Sultanate.”

Designed by Woods Bagot, Kempinski Hotel Muscat is a modern interpretation of Muscat and the Sultanate of Oman, with stand-out elements that are truly Omani in nature. The hotel’s buildings, with the façade inspired by the landscape of Old Muscat – such as the Muttrah Corniche – are a matrix of structures, outlining what was once a commercial centre. The design of the lobby originates from the nature of lilies in a lily pond, and is inspired by the Al Alam Palace, the ceremonial palace of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The prominent location of the ballroom – wherein the Muscat Ballroom is situated – establishes a strong first impression, with an architectural design inspired by Arabic lanterns, illuminated in the evening to reinforce the hotel as a landmark in Al Mouj Muscat community.

With 310 rooms and suites, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, 10 world-class restaurants and bars, a fully equipped health club and an authentic spa experience, Kempinski Hotel Muscat will be a gateway to an authentic Omani adventure, where guests can experience a mélange of local traditions blended with world-class European luxury guaranteed to create unforgettable memories. For families travelling with kids, the hotel’s kids club provides the perfect haven for children.

The 1,100 sq m pillarless ballroom can accommodate up to 700 guests and can be divided into three sections. The striking diamond-shaped building also hosts 11 separate function rooms, featuring natural daylight and conveniently equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment.

