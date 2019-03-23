Kempinski Hotel celebrates first anniversary

The modern urban resort Kempinski Hotel Muscat celebrated its one-year anniversary in 2019, hosting members of the press in a warm gathering at Amwaj Lounge, the hotel’s lobby lounge, followed by an Irish-themed brunch at the all-day-dining restaurant, The Kitchen. Designed with a variety of local Omani influences, Kempinski Hotel Muscat opened its doors in March 2018 to guests from around the world as well as the surrounding community. Encompassing over 6 km of stunning coastline within Al Mouj Muscat, this unparalleled luxury destination in the capital of Oman blends traditional Omani hospitality with the timeless European elegance of Kempinski. With 310 rooms and suites, 77 beachfront apartments and villas, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, 10 diverse restaurants and lounges, a fully equipped health club and a luxury spa experience, Kempinski Hotel Muscat is a gateway to an authentic Omani adventure.

