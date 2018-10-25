Kejriwal gets bail in assault case

NEW DELHI: A court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in a case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conspiring against its MLAs.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the bail after the accused appeared before him in pursuance of the summons issued against them.

The court asked them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and has listed the matter for further hearing on December 7.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi cabinet Minister Gopal Rai accused Modi and his government of conspiring against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

“Modi and his government have stooped so low that they are conspiring against the AAP government, its Ministers and MLAs. Our MLAs are being released after all the proceedings. We are waiting for trial so that the truth can come out,” he told media. — IANS

