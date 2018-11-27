KCR did nothing for Telangana, says Modi

NIZAMABAD, Telangana: Opening his campaign in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of doing nothing during its tenure while only the KCR “dynasty” flourished.

Addressing his first rally in the state, which goes to poll on December 7, Modi devoted most of his time castigating KCR and his party for neglecting the state for the sake of vote-bank politics and doing nothing to solve problems related to power, water and roads.

While his campaign in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan revolved around Congress bashing and targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi concentrated in Telangana on the “failures” of the TRS government and attacking Rao.

“The Chief Minister is following the Congress footsteps and believes that if the Congress can rule for 50-55 years doing nothing, then he too can do it,” he said, calling the elections an to seek accountability from the TRS government and teach them a lesson.

“People here have been longing for water. Despite his assurances, nothing has been done. People who cannot even ensure drinking water for the masses have no right to seek votes,” the Prime Minister said.

With the health infrastructure in the state in “shambles”, Modi flayed the KCR government for opting out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme — the National Health Protection Scheme covering over 10 crore families.

— IANS

