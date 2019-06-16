Kazakhstan hails HM’s efforts in solving regional issues

MUSCAT: Mohammed Ali Najmeddine, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan appointed to the Sultanate, hailed the efforts of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in resolving many regional and international issues. He described “the Sultanate’s policy as wise and balanced as commended by everyone”. Speaking to Oman News Agency (ONA), he said that the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries are in a constant positive progress as the two sides seek to promote them in a manner which serves the interests of the two countries. He praised the Sultanate’s efforts in supporting the work of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Muscat.

He said that the bilateral relations between the two countries, which began since decades and followed by mutual high-level visits, affirm the deep ties between the two friendly countries. He said these relations will be developed to broader avenues and added that there are investment opportunities in both countries and they are working on facilitating the movement of investors between the two countries.

Saying that the current opportunities of investment between the two countries do not match the available potential between them, and affirmed the endeavour is to develop these investments to achieve prospective objectives. The Kazakhstani ambassador touched on the presidential elections in the Republic as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got more than 70 per cent of the votes. He highlighted the great interaction of people within and outside Kazakhstan where more than 9 million people took part in the elections with participation rate of 77 per cent of the total voters. — ONA

