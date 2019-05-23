Kazakh ambassador bids farewell

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, received at the General Diwan of the ministry on Thursday Yerzhan Mukesh, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate.

Sayyid Badr wished the ambassador success in his future assignments, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Republic of Kazakhstan permanent progress and growth.

The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

Related