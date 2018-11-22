Kawasaki target Champions League title after tough draw

KUALA LUMPUR: Kawasaki Frontale will aim to prolong Japan’s dominance of the Asian Champions League (ACL) when the double J-League winners play Shanghai SIPG of China and Australia’s Sydney FC in the group phase of next year’s continental championship.

Frontale, J-League champions in 2017 and 2018, will also face the winners of a play-off involving clubs from South Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong after Thursday’s draw as they seek to become the third Japanese ACL title holders in a row.

Kashima Antlers won the 2018 crown after Urawa Reds’ triumph 12 months earlier and Kawasaki are confident of turning their domestic dominance into silverware at Asian level next season. “We need to win the title and we’re going to start preparing to win the Asian Champions League title,” Tsuyoshi Hada, Frontale team manager, said.

Frontale are in Group H with a Shanghai SIPG side that won their first Chinese Super League title this year and features the attacking talents of Brazilian duo Oscar and Hulk, while Sydney won Australia’s A-League title in the last two seasons.

Twice champions Guangzhou Evergrande will meet Melbourne Victory from Australia in Group F plus the winners of the Korean FA Cup final and whoever emerges from a play-off featuring clubs from Japan, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar.

Jeonbuk Motors, who have also won the title twice, will face Thailand’s Buriram United, the Chinese FA Cup winners and the victors in Japan’s Emperor’s Cup in Group G while Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim are the only team confirmed in Group E.

In the west of the continent, Qatar’s Al Duhail, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates and Iranian side Esteghlal feature in a heavyweight Group C.

Group D sees Persepolis from Iran and Qatar’s Al Sadd renew their rivalry after meeting in this year’s semifinals, along with Al Ahli from Saudi Arabia and a play-off winner. — Reuters

Related