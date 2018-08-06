Karunanidhi’s health condition declines

CHENNAI: A medical bulletin released by Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital on Monday evening said that there has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi and that the next 24 hours will be crucial.

“He is on continuous monitoring and is being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” the statement said.

The DMK supremo was taken to Kauvery hospital in the wee hours of July 26 due to low blood pressure. He was resuscitated and his condition was made stable in the hospital. The hospital stated that he had contracted Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and had fever because of it.

While the 94-year-old leader’s health deteriorated on July 29 it was normalised with constant medical support through the course of the day.

Scores of DMK supporters continue to stand vigil in front of Kauvery Hospital since he was admitted, with many raising slogans for their leader to get well soon. — Agencies

