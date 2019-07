BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly was on Monday adjourned for two days and will reassemble on July 18 when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will move a confidence motion against the backdrop of resignations tendered by 16 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JDS coalition and withdrawal of support by two Independent legislators.

The decision to adjourn the House till the confidence motion is moved by the government came after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House, convened by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

The Speaker adjourned the House as the Opposition BJP said its 105 legislators would not attend the session till the trust vote was taken up on Thursday.

“In a democracy, as no legislative session or business can be held without the presence and participation of the opposition members, I adjourn the House till Thursday morning to take up the trust vote,” Kumar told the lawmakers and adjourned the Monday’s session without conducting any business. The BJP welcomed the adjournment and thanked the Speaker for upholding the democratic norms.

NO MORAL RIGHT

“As the shaky coalition government has been reduced to a minority with the resignation of its 16 rebel legislators and two Independents withdrawing support to it, the Chief Minister has no moral right to remain in the office and no business can be conducted in the Assembly without proving majority in such a situation,” BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa told reporters later.

The Chief Minister will move the trust motion against the resignations tendered by 16 MLAs of the ruling coalition — 13 of the Congress and 3 of the JDS.

The Speaker has not yet accepted their resignations, saying he would need to study those to ascertain that they are in proper format.

Of the 16 rebels, 15 have petitioned the Supreme Court on July 10 and July 13 for its directive to the Speaker to accept their resignations from their assembly segments without delay. The apex court will resume the hearing in the case on Tuesday.

TRICKY SITUATION

In the 225-member Assembly, the Congress-JDS alliance, along with the support of lone legislators each of BSP and a regional party and an Independent, have 118 MLAs, including the Speaker. This is just five more than the required majority mark.

HEARING TODAY

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear impleadment plea of five more rebel Karnataka legislators against Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision to not accept their resignations.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi mentioned before a bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, that they want to be impleaded as a party in the ongoing hearings.

A similar petition by 10 Congress MLAs is already slated to come up for hearing before the bench today.

The court allowed the plea and said that it will hear the plea on Tuesday along with other similar petition.

— IANS