Karate team gearing up for Asian championship in Jordan

MUSCAT, July 8 – Oman national team of Karate will take part at Asian championship which is scheduled to be held in Jordan from July 11 to 15. Oman Karate Committee received an invitation from Asian Association of Karate to participate in this championship. Hamood al Touqi will preside over Oman’s delegation, Ali al Shabibi as head coach of team and players are: Ali al Raisi, Ahmed al Suliemani, Mansoor al Batrani and Mohammed al Kindi. As many as 450 players will participate at Asian championship of karate representing more than 30 countries. Organising committee completed its latest preparations to kick off the championship under patronage of Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Sports of Self-Defence. During the championship, executive committee of Asian Association will hold its annual meeting. Also, special training session for new referees is scheduled prior the championship with the participation of 150 referees. Participating countries will undergo training in different halls.

