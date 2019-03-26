Karate kid Hisham wins silver in Turkey

MUSCAT: Ten-year-old Sayyid Hisham bin Mohammed al Busaidy won a silver medal in the International Karate Championship in Turkey recently.

There were 1,300 participants from 31 countries in the championship held in Istanbul during the first week of March.

Hisham won silver in individual kata category after 5 strong rounds where he competed against players from Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Greece.

Hisham narrowly lost to the Turkish player in the final.

Hisham was accompanied by his personal trainer Khamis al Siyabi who himself was a former karate champion in Kata from Oman.

Hisham had got three international titles this year alone.

International accomplishments

The Omani boy had won silver in individual kumite in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai in January. The competition was organised by the United Arab Emirates Federation under the World Karate Federation for U-12 year olds.

Hisham al Busaidy also won gold in individual kata category in Hamburg, Germany in February. In a competition organised by the German Katate Federation, Hisham reached the final after three rounds. The Omani prospect beat former Hamburg karate champion to win the gold with unanimous vote.

Awards

Hisham recently received an award from Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed Al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, during a ceremony honouring and awarding achievers in sports for 2018.

Hisham also became the first ever person to receive such an honour in karate in the Sultanate.

It came as a good surprise for the karate community in Oman after Ministry recognising karate and honouring its achievers.

Hisham is determined to continue his training and achieve more in the future. The Omani karate kid is focused for more participation in international tournaments with firm backing from personal trainer Khamis al Siyabi.

