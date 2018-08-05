KARATE ACADEMY SHINES AT CZECH REPUBLIC

The Karate Academy in the Sultanate concluded its international participation in the Japanese Karate Federation, organised by the representative of the Federation in the Czech Republic, with the participation of over 350 coaches and players around the world. The participation of the Karate Academy was made by the head of the academy and the representative of the Japanese Karate Federation in the Sultanate. Said bin Hamad al Hashami, accompanied by Mattar bin Khalfan al Kindi, first coach of the Royal Navy of Oman, Ahmed bin Mohammed al Muadi, coach in Bahla, and Ahmed bin Hareb al Toobi, trainer at Jabal Al Akhdar, helped to supervise, along with experts from the Japanese Karate Federation.

AMAL AL RIYAMI