Karate Academy of Oman win 21 medals in Iran

Nizwa, July 16 – The Karate Academy of Oman made a rich haul of 21 medals — nine gold, seven silver and five bronze — in the karate tournament held in Shiraz, Iran. The players took part in the tournament held on the sidelines of a training camp in Shiraz from July 6 to 14. The Karate Academy of Oman participated with 21 players in kumite competitions. The contestants were divided into groups according to age and weight. The Karate Academy champions showed high skills that were well received by the public and interested in karate.

The tournament was organised by the Karate Committee in Shiraz. The tournament witnessed a large participation of the Iranian karate teams. The participation were more than 600 players in the kata and kumite sections. The Omani team included 22 players with five coaches and managers under the supervision of Ibrahim al Hashami and Said al Nadabi. The camp is the fifth edition to be organised in Iran. It includes 27 members, including 22 players, 2 trainers and 2 administrators, as well as the head of the team.

In the championship, nine Omani players won the gold. Maitham bin Mohammed al Dugeishi from Samayil centre, Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Humimi from Bahla centre, Ziad bin Ibrahim al Hashami from Nizwa centre, Majid bin Mohammed al Shuraiqi from Al Afaq centre, Mohammed bin Qasim al Thani from Nizwa centre, Mahd bin Ammar al Tubi from Manah centre, Abdul Malik bin Said al Hashami, Fayyad bin Badr al Abri and Qusai bin Mohsen al Kharousi — all from Nizwa centre, were the winners of the yellow metal. This participation comes within the framework of the plan prepared by the academy to develop the skills of its members through the strong relations to other countries such as Japan, Iran, Germany and the Czech Republic.

