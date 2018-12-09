Kannur airport opens, direct flights from Muscat soon

Muscat: The Kannur International Airport (KIAL) in India’s Kerala state was commissioned by country’s Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday

The first flight from the airport was flagged off at 10 am local time. It was an Air India Express flight with 180 passengers to Abu Dhabi. .

This is the fourth international airport in the state, including the ones in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

International flights from Kannaur will be to destinations in UAE, Oman, and Qatar, while domestic routes cater to major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

A senior Air India official in Muscat told the Observer that direct flights to Kannur will be notified soon by the company management in India.

GoAir, an another India-based budget airline, has also applied for permissions to operate on the Muscat-Kannur sector.

The airport will serve more than 1.5 million passengers annually with capacity to handle 2,000 passengers at a time.



