Kalabhavan to celebrate Thyagaraja Music Festival

MUSCAT, APRIL 21 – Kalabhavan Institute of Music & Art House, the franchisee of Kochin Kalabhavan, will celebrate the Thyagaraja Music Festival on April 26 at Al Maasa Hall, Ruwi, to pay homage to music legend Thyagaraja, who was an inspired composer and one of the Trinity of Carnatic music. The chief guest of the event is Srinivasan S, convener of Indian Social Club, Tamil Wing. Entry to the programme is free. Thyagaraja’s contributions to Carnatic music, the classical music of South India, are immense. His life and kirtanas are the heritage of Indian culture expressed in classical Carnatic music.

Thyagaraja was born in 1767 in Tiruvarur, a small town in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu in India. Thyagaraja’s life and works are a source of great inspiration to young poets and musicians. Kalabhavan has been conducting Thyagaraja Music Festival in Oman for the past 11 years. Kalabhavan’s vocal and Carnatic instrument students from Al Ghubra, Al Hail and Ruwi branches will participate in the programme. The event, which is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm, is open to all the music lovers.