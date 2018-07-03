Kabda, a village that draws tourists in droves

MUSCAT, July 3 – Kabda is a remote village located in the western part of Qalhat, one of the ancient sites in Oman. Qalhat was recently recognised as a World Heritage site. According to locals, Kabda, a village located about 12 km from the main road connecting Qurayat and Sur, has many archaeological sites that are currently witnessing a huge turnout of tourists from different parts of the world. “Our parents have found materials made from clay, including pottery fragments and some fossils,” they said. “We have asked the authorities to fence these sites in order to protect them.”

Locals depend on agriculture for a living. Large parts of the old village have been abandoned and many buildings demolished. The old part of the village has a tower said to be about 300 years old. The Ministry of Heritage and Culture is currently carrying out excavations in the village. Several signboards have been installed at the site. Qalhat, which was added to the heritage list, was a major port on the east coast of Arabia between 11th and 15th centuries CE, during the reign of Hormuz princes. Today, it bears testimony to the trade links between the east coast of Arabia, East Africa, India, China and South-east Asia.

YAHYA AL SALMANI