JW Marriot Hotel plans to open this year

MUSCAT, march 31 – Omran has made great strides in the development of JW Marriott hotel project at Madinat Al Irfan, ahead of its anticipated soft opening in Q3 2019. The hotel is being built next door to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre as part of OCEC development final phase.

Located within Madinat Al Irfan, the 304-room five-star hotel is the first JW Marriott branded hotel in Oman and will play a vital role in boosting the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions) sector in the Sultanate attracting business travellers and tourists. One of the unique selling points of the property is defined by its direct connection to the Convention Centre and the state-of-the-art 3,200-seat Rose Theatre, offering convenient access for conference participants and visitors.

The project was reviewed during a site visit by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of Omran, Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran and senior officials of the company. The project development team, led by Said al Qasmi, Senior VP, OCEC Project at Omran, briefed the officials on the progress and various facilities of this upcoming landmark hotel.

Walichnowski said, “The addition of the JW Marriott hotel to Omran’s portfolio, a global brand icon in hospitality, is another milestone that will further contribute to the competitiveness of OCEC as full-fledged events destination in the region. It will give rise to further investments for the Madinat Al Irfan, as well as contribute to the national agenda of economic diversification.”

The completion of the JW Marriot reinforces our position as the largest hotel investment company in the Sultanate and given the size and quality of our portfolio, we are exploring ways to share ownership of this portfolio with the private sector. We want to give local and international investors a chance to invest in the growth of the Omani tourism sector in a convenient and cost effective way, Walichnowski said.

The hotel will feature six food and beverage outlets, two ballrooms, a business centre, meeting rooms and a spa and fitness centre. It will also encompass three outdoor pools and open-air function areas overlooking a natural Wadi.

Al Sunaidy said: “Since its inauguration in October 2016, the OCEC has contributed to the advancement of the exhibitions and conventions sector in the Sultanate. The hotel developments within Madinat Al Irfan will play a significant role in attracting delegations, businessmen and investors as well providing more job opportunities for Omanis and SMEs”.

Operated by global hotel operator Marriott International under the JW Marriott brand, the luxurious 304-room hotel is designed in accordance with the highest international standards for health and safety. The new hotel is compliant with the advanced LEED green building certification, which aligns with Omran’s sustainability policies.

In November 2017, Omran opened the 296-room Crowne Plaza at the OCEC and is also planning a distinctive 280-room Ibis Style hotel next to this Crowne Plaza. The three hotels would contribute a total additional 880 rooms to the Sultanate’s hospitality and MICE sector.

Related