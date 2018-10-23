Juventus legend Edgar Davids to visit Oman

MUSCAT: Juventus legend Edgar Davids will be visiting Muscat, Juventus Academy Oman on October 28 and 29 along with Club Mascot and Scudetto (Italian Seria A Trophy). The Italian football champions are the annual winners of Serie A, Italy’s premier football league competition. The title has been contested since 1898 in varying forms of competition. Juventus are the current champions, and have won a record of 34 titles. One of the greatest and most recognisable players of his generation, Davids was nicknamed ‘The Pitbull’ by Louis van Gaal because of his marking ability, aggression, and hard tackling style of play.

In 2004, he was one of the players chosen by Pele to feature in the Fifa 100, his list of the world’s greatest living footballers. Davids won three Serie A titles with Juventus (1998, 2002-03), played for several more top clubs in the world — including Ajax, Barcelona, and Inter Milan — and made 74 international appearances for the Netherlands (1994-2005). Davids will be attending the sessions of Juventus Academy Oman in Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Bausher on Sunday, 28th October from 3.30 pm. Davids will also be attending a press conference on Monday, 29th October morning at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat.