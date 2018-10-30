Juve great Davids thrills kids

MUSCAT, OCT 30 – Netherlands and Juventus great Edgar Davids thrilled the young kids and their parents during his maiden visit to Muscat at a special event organised by Juventus Academy Oman on Sunday. The aim of the visit of the legend was to give an opportunity to the registrants from Juventus Academy Oman to have a meet and Greet with a former player and get to see him in action on the pitch. “It is important to integrate sports in every child’s day to day schedule from an early age. This is not only with the intention that the child could potentially be the biggest football start one day but also that it would help promote discipline and give positive guidance to them while growing up,” Davids said in a message to the Juventus Academy members.

Along with the former Dutch World Cup star, Juventus Club Mascot and Scudetto (Italian Serie A Trophy) also made it to the Sultanate capital. Young players and parents got a photo opportunity with the club mascot and trophy which was a unique experience for them.

Davids had a meet and greet session with the students of the academy and attended the sessions of Juventus Academy Oman in Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher on Sunday, 28th October. More than hundred students and parents of the academy turned up for the event to meet Davids. He interacted with the players of the academy and signed Jerseys.

One of the greatest and most recognisable players of his generation, Davids was nicknamed ‘The Pitbull’ by Dutch coach Louis van Gaal because of his marking ability, aggression, and hard tackling style of play. In 2004, he was one of the players chosen by Pele to feature in the Fifa 100, his list of the world’s greatest living footballers.

Davids won three Serie A titles with Juventus (1998, 2002-03), played for several more top clubs in the world — including Ajax, Barcelona, and Inter Milan — and made 74 international appearances for the Netherlands (1994-2005).

Kempinski Hotel Muscat at Al Mouj Muscat was the official hospitality partner for Davids. Kempinski Hotel also hosted a meet and greet event for the Juventus fans. The Scudetto trophy was also on display along with official club mascot. Mosaic Sports LLC is the official partner of Juventus football club in Oman by way of representing its academy in Oman over the past 2 years.

Related