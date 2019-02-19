Jusoor unveils RO 2.7m worth social investment projects

Jusoor Foundation has revealed the size and type of social investment projects to be implemented during the current year worth about RO 2.7 million as part of its within the social responsibility programmes. Jusoor is comprised of Orpic, Sohar Aluminium and Vale, which is based on the principle of sustainability and public benefit.

The programme has expanded this year to include the governorates of North Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi and Muscat, and varied between cultural, environmental, educational and entrepreneurship sectors as well as other social projects through which Jusoor is keen to achieve direct benefit to the community to meet their various needs as well as contribute to the sustainable development in the Sultanate. This details were announced at a press conference held on Monday in the presence of Shaikh Muhanna bin Saif bin Salim al Lamki, Governor of North Al Batinah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jusoor, as well as officials of the three founding companies of Jusoor and the media.

Al Lamki said, “2019 plan will include the implementation of 14 social projects in the educational, environmental, health, cultural and entrepreneurship fields, co-financed by Orpic, Sohar Aluminium and Vale in cooperation with a number of government partners directly involved in each project. We have announced two projects in the educational and environmental sectors: the artificial coral reefs project, to promote biodiversity and increase fish stocks to benefit the fishermen of Liwa and Shinas.

The second project is the school bus tracking system, to improve the school bus safety system in 795 buses of the government schools of the firstcycle in North Al Batinah Governorate, in order to reduce the incidents of loss of students in school buses by installing safety devices and providing the necessary information about the students accurately.

He also pointed out that Orpic and Sohar Aluminium will jointly fund two projects in the cultural sector in North Al Batinah Governorate consisting of the development of Al Qurum Park to contribute to the development of tourism and environmental facilities in the Wilayat of Shinas and support entrepreneurs. The development work will cover about 13,500 square metres, including the implementation of footpaths, green spaces, a fountain, children’s games, parking lots, family rest areas, barbecue sites, shops and a theater for public events.

Orpic will also implement the innovation and technology transfer center project at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to support innovation and scientific research. Also, Majis Social Centre project, a project to strengthen security and safety on the road (Hamra al Duru) and the maintenance of Falaj Wassit in Ibri and maintenance of Falaj Al Khan in Suhar. In addition to the completion of the annual support programme for the public Majlises in North Al Batinah, and this year will include the support of 15 public Majlises, in accordance with the terms and mechanism of support followed by Jusoor.

