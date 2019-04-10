Jusoor signs contracts for furnishing of Liwa Cultural Centre project

Based on the keenness of Jusoor Foundation and its founding companies to enhance local added value ICV and support Omani entrepreneurs, Jusoor signed contracts for furnishing and equipping works for a number of facilities of the Liwa Cultural Center project. Funded by CCJV, the engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC) package is one of Orpic’s Liwa Plastic Industries Complex Project, and is a part of the recently signed social responsibility partnership agreement with the company to contribute to the financing of sustainable community social projects. The value of the work assigned to the furnishing and equipping of the facilities of the Liwa Cultural Center worth of RO 108,000.

The installation of the Innovation Centre and the Public Library has been entrusted to Innotech, including the educational spaces that provide technical tools and devices to enhance youth innovation and transform their innovative ideas into reality through experience and implementation.

The Innovation Centre will include augmented reality technologies, 3D printers and a manufacturing lab with practical tools and workshops. In addition to preparing the public library with children section and an electronic library and several books in various sciences and knowledge to suit the needs of different segments of society in an attractive cultural environment.

On the other hand, the furnishing works in the reception area, the museum and the multi-purpose hall were assigned to Creative Solutions Contracting. The Liwa Cultural Center — under construction — was funded by Orpic and represents one of the most important social and cultural projects in Wilayat of Liwa.