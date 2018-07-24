Jusoor implements many projects

Suhar: Jusoor Foundation is implementing a number of service and investment projects for the institutions and clubs in the Governorate of North Al Batinah. The construction works at the Drug Dependent Rehabilitation Centre in the Wilayat of Suhar, implemented in cooperation with Sohar Municipality and the Ministry of Health, which is expected to be finished in the last quarter of this year. After completing the construction works, the building will be handed over to the Ministry of Health to make necessary preparations for opening and starting operation. The cost of construction, RO 1.611 million, was funded by Orpic, Sohar Aluminium and Vale Oman. The funding of the project is part of the service projects implemented by Jusoor. The construction works at the investment building of Majees Sports Club, implemented by Jusoor Foundation, are also going on. The project is part of the CSR and sports subsidy programmes by these companies in a bid to ensure fixed income for these clubs. — ONA

