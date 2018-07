Muscat: The Omani Society for Writers and Literati (OSWL) has set July 31 as the deadline for submitting books and other publications for 2019 at its headquarters in Muscat or in one of its branches in Dhofar and Al Buraimi. OSWL in association with the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Heritage and Culture is sending a series of publications to a number of libraries across the world to highlight Omani literature and culture.

