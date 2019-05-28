Jubilant Nadhirah returns home

Muscat, May 28 – Nadhirah al Harthy, the first Omani woman to have climbed the Mount Everest, was accorded a warm welcome on her return to Muscat on Tuesday. “I am grateful to God that I made it to the top of the Mount Everest and thus my dream has come true,” said a jubilant Nadhirah.

Although her Everest mission began in April 2019, the preparation began months in advance. “I am happy that I am back in Oman with my family and friends and everyone who supported me. I am thankful that everything went well,” added Nadhirah.

When asked what was the most challenging part of it all she replied with a smile, “The challenging part was to stay at the base camp. It was not easy.

The food and water and everything we are used to in a day to day lifestyle are all different when you decide to live in nature. We are far away and we must accept the way things are to stay healthy and do what we have to do.” “I love Nepal and I already miss Nepal,” she added as she reflected on her journey that began in April.

To another question what she would like to tell her beloved country and its people, she said, “I hope I did something for my country when I raised our Omani flag on top of the world. I am very happy to see how happy everyone is to see what we have achieved.” On arrival at the airport, the Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate of Oman, Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, greeted her with the traditional scarves of Nepal. “We were following her each movement because the weather was challenging. Nadhirah has proven her strength and endurance,” she said.