Jordanian NDC delegation visits SQU

MUSCAT: The delegation of the Royal Jordanian National Defence College on Wednesday visited Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) as part of the delegation’s current visit to the Sultanate. The delegation was received by Professor Amer bin Ali al Rowas, SQU Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Community Service.

The visit of the Jordanian delegation, headed by Colonel Zaid Daman al Zubaidi, aims to learn about the cultural and scientific aspects of the Sultanate. The delegation toured SQU Cultural Centre and learned about the main library sections and the services it provides to students and researchers.

The delegation visited the College of Engineering as well as a tour of the campus.

The delegation commended the achievements of the University through its scientific and research centres, programmes and scientific activities. — ONA

