Jokha enters Man Booker shortlist

MUSCAT: Omani novelist Jokha al Harthiya was among five female nominees for this year’s Man Booker International Prize. She is in the running for her novel Celestial Bodies, which follows three sisters in the village of Al Awafi in Oman. The description of the book says: “These three women and their families witness Oman evolve from a traditional society to the crossroads of its complex present.” The British-based prize celebrates the translated English-language versions of novels from around the world. The winner will be announced in London on May 21.

Related