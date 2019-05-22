Jokha al Harthy and her works

Muscat: Jokha al Harthy has become the first writer in the Arabic language to win the Man Booker International Prize for her Celestial Bodies. Some of Jokha’s works as listed in her blog.

A novel Narinjah (Bitter Orange), 2016.

Children’s book The Cloud Wishes, 2015.

A collection of poems Diwan Ahmed b. Abdullah, gathered and edited by Jokha Alharthi.2014.

A study,Mulahaqat al-shumus: manhaj al-talif al-adabi fi Kharidat al-qasr (Chasing The Suns: The Literary Methodology In The Book Of “Kharidat al-Qasr”) 2010.

A novel Sayyidat al-Qamar (Ladies of the Moon) 2010

A children book ushsh lil-Asafir (Nest for Birds) 2010

A collection of short stories fi Madih al-Hubb (Impressing Love) 2008

A Novel Manamat (Dreams) 2004

A collection of short stories Sabi Ala al-Sath (A Boy on the roof) 2007

A study, co-authors Dirasat Fi Adab Oman Wa al-Khalij (Studies in Oman and Gulf Literature), 2003

A collection of short stories Maqati Min Sirat Lubna Ith Aana al-Rahil. Excerpts from Lubna’s Autobiography when it is Time to Leave 2001.

Awards

Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature for the Novel “Narinjah”, 2016.

Shortlisted in Sahikh Zayed Award, sayyidat alqamar December 2011.

The best Omani novel, Sayyidat al-Qamar, 2010.

The best Omani children book ush al-asafir, 2010.

The second place in Al Shariqiyah award for the first collection of short stories, 2001.

