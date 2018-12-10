Joint Operations Centre opens

Muscat: General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, inaugurated the Joint Operation Centre and Maritime Security Centre at Muaskar Al Murtafa’a on Monday. The centre will help boost modernisation of Sultan’s Armed Forces in to enable them to ensure stability and security of the Sultanate. The centre launch coincides with SAF’s celebration of the Armed Forces Day on December 11.

After unveiling the plaque, the Minister of the Royal Office was briefed about the role of the centre and its facilities. Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and Chairman of the Maritime Security Committee, delivered a speech where he pointed out that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces has laid the foundations of security and stability in the country.

He added that opening this centre is an important addition to the achievements made during the blessed Renaissance. He said the Maritime Security Centre will integrate and standardise the operations of all maritime security agencies.

The event was attended by ministers, chiefs of staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, senior officers and under-secretaries.

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, in his speech said, “It is our pride to mark the Armed Forces Day which falls on December 11. He added that this day is an important milestone in the history of the Sultanate in general and the armed forces in particular.

He noted that the opening of the Joint Operations Centre and Maritime Security Centre comes in response to the royal directives and His Majesty’s interest in the armed forces, as well as the security, military and civil services as well. He added that this is an important addition to SAF, security and civil organisations that will help them keep pace with modern age. “They also come as part of the efforts made to enhance the capabilities of SAF and help it carry out their national duties and defending the country and its valuable achievements.” — ONA