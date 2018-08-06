Joint meeting for non-profit organizations regulators

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower, in collaboration with Information Technology Authority (ITA) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, organised a joint meeting with the public organizations involved in non-profit organizations, such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The meeting aimed at discussing and revising the current procedures used in recruiting expatriates to facilitate the process for employers.

The meeting sought to revise and standardize procedures and enhance the electronic linkage among these organizations.

It also aimed at standardizing and streamlining the data of such organizations to ensure facilitating their transaction.

The meeting comes within the Government’s plan for e-transformation and activating e-integration among the different public organizations. –ONA