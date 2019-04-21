Jobs not proportionate with demand

MUSCAT, APRIL 21 – The chairman of the Youth and Human Resources Development Committee at the Majlis Ash’shura Mohammed bin Salim al Busaidy said that there has been a massive shortage of public sector jobs in Oman.

Quoting a study, he said that only 6,000 jobs could be provided against the actual need of more than 40,000 jobs.

Al Busaidy said that the total number of job-seekers has reached 60,000 with most of them being university degree holders while an estimated 59,000 expats are working in the public sector.

When will the local job-seekers find their right to employment in the public sector”, he enquired during the discussion.

“We are in 2019 and no plan for the employment of local job-seekers have been laid down so far”, Al Busaidy said asking the minister about the timeline for a plan to find jobs for the increasing number of unemployed graduates.

Answering the questions, Shaikh Khalid bin Omar bin Said al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service said the problem of job-seekers is one of the challenges being faced by many governments in the world.

“The National Employment Centre has been established to solve this issue and find employment for local job-seekers besides conducting researches and studies on the requirements of the labour market”, the minister said.

Al Busaidy said that a number of highly qualified medical graduates have approached the committee with complaints of delay in getting employed.

To another question as to when would a plan for the replacement of expat medical workers by Omani nationals in the ministries of education and health will be implemented, the minister said that the plan is being chalked out by the ministry.

With regard to a question raised by another member that delay in promotions will have a negative impact on the performance of employees, the minister said the problem is related to the financial crisis which affected a number of projects. He confirmed that the ministry of civil service is keen on keeping the allocations for training untouched.

During the session the members of Majlis Ash’shura refused to accept that the financial crisis is the reason behind the problem of the increasing number of job-seekers. The minister reacted that the drop in oil prices is a reality.

