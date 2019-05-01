Job security a concern for workers on Labour Day

MUSCAT, MAY 1 – The Sultanate joined the rest of the world in marking Labour Day, which is observed annually on May 1. Also known as International Workers’ Day, activities this year focus on the theme, ‘Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners’.

As a signatory to various international and regional conventions on labour rights, the Omani government continues to endeavour to safeguard the rights and privileges of workers — whether nationals or expatriates. National laws and statutes have been progressively amended and updated to bring them into line with international laws and convention.

The legalisation of trade union under the umbrella of the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions exemplifies this commitment to labour rights. There are five major sectors where the trade unions have a prominent role and they are oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, education and tourism.

More recently, in an effort to ensure that private sector employees have access to basic healthcare, the Omani government, represented by the Capital Market Authority and Ministry of Health, is preparing to implement Universal Health Insurance Coverage under the brand name, ‘Dhamani’. This scheme, which will be implemented in several phases, will ensure that private sector workers (among others like visitors and tourists) receive primary health- care services.

Also, in a move to ensure that blue-collar workers, notably construction labourers, are not exposed to severe noon-time temperatures prevalent during the hot summer season, the government has made it mandatory for construction firms to suspend outdoor work from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm for three months from June to August every year. This humanitarian measure has been enthusiastically welcomed by construction workers.

But some challenges remain, job security being the most worrisome of them. Saud al Salmi, former Chairman of the Oil & Gas Sector Trade Union, said, “We have come a long way in terms of how organised we are as labourers. The trade union movement in Oman is very young but if you look at the situation 10 years ago and now — it has improved a lot. We have a good organisation from the General Federation of Oman Trade Union.”

The job security challenge, according to the trade unionist, is faced mainly by the oil and gas sector employees working with contracting companies. “It is not the operating companies but the contracting companies that are facing the challenge. Amongst the operating companies the issues are internal, related to staff development, medical services for retirement and so on. The job security of the employees at the contracting companies is tied to the oil price. If the oil price goes down they have a high risk of losing jobs and it is mainly because of the reduction in the number of projects in addition to the call-off contracts. The number of jobs coming to the contractors is fewer and that, in turn, affects the contractors as they are left with redundant staff whom they would seek to lay off,” he said.

According to him, workers are often surprised by the announcement of a lay off. “There is another type of employees who sign temporary contracts that are tied to a certain date or project. Whenever that project is completed then the service is terminated. The argument could be that they knew the date but the fact is during the good times whenever a project was completed there was already an upcoming project so they had not faced this problem until now with the current crisis.”

On the occasion of Labour Day, the General Federation of Oman Trade Union stated through social media that its focus is on two issues. One seeks to update labour legislation based on amendments to the new Labour Law agreed five years ago by the workers’ representative, employers’ representative and the government. The specific feature related to the oil and gas sector is establishing a specific chapter which manages the specifications of oil and gas sector in terms of labour laws. Another issue relates to job security that affects the oil and gas sector, as well as other sectors.

“Right now the labour law is very general and does not involve specifications of oil and gas sector such as rotation working, desert allowance and transportation. These are just left to prevalent practices. The ultimate impact of the issue is many people are faced with liabilities affecting even their personal and social lives as they are not able to meet the requirements with the sudden loss of jobs,” pointed out Al Salmi.

Related