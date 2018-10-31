Job-ready workforce for oil and gas sector

MUSCAT: Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO), a RO 12.4-million state-of-the-art institute for providing skilled, competent and job-ready workforce for the oil and gas, and energy industries in the Sultanate was inaugurated at Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) on Wednesday. TPO equips Omani nationals as well as international students with the necessary skills and qualifications needed to make an immediate and valuable contribution to the country. Takatuf Oman, the human capital solutions provider, wholly-owned by Oman Oil Company (OOC), in partnership with Petrofac, leading oilfield services provider, opened the institute. The ceremony was presided over by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas.

TPO, a 60:40 joint venture between Takatuf and Petrofac, is a facility with cutting-edge technology. The institute, which can hold more than 600 students at a time, will hold interactive workshops, augmented reality (AR) and experiential training to provide students with “fast-track training solutions” that meet the labour demands in the oil and gas sector. After graduation, the “fully prepared” trainees can join any modern oil and gas facility. This qualifies TPO to be the only institute in Oman that is internationally accredited to offer vocational training programmes up to Level 3 Diploma.

Isam bin Saud al Zedjali, CEO of OOC, said: “Such a training institute will enhance the availability of skilled workforce in the oil and gas industry.” He said OOC and its group of companies continue to contribute to the national development objectives by identifying/creating opportunities for local talent and also by investing in state-of-the-art institutes that provide professional training for both students and experts within the industry. Petrofac Group Chief Executive Ayman Asfari said: “I am proud Petrofac has been entrusted by Takatuf and OOC to deliver this leading-edge facility, which is a model for the future and will deliver a step change in practical and technical training for the Omani oil and gas industry.” Shaikh Khalid al Hinai, Chairman of TPO, said, “TPO’s mandate is to deliver modern training programmes, utilising four impressive live plants as training environments that replicate real oil and gas facilities.” — ONA