NEW DELHI: Johnson & Johnson’s baby shampoo samples failed quality tests conducted by the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, according to a public notice from the state’s drugs watchdog, findings that were rejected by the US drugmaker.

This comes just a few months after Indian authorities launched an investigation into J&J’s Baby Powder to see if it contains cancer-causing asbestos. J&J said in late February it had resumed production of baby talc after government tests found no asbestos in the product.

The Rajasthan Drugs Control Organisation’s notice dated March 5 said that the samples of J&J’s baby shampoo taken from two batches had failed the quality test as they contained “harmful ingredients”. It did not elaborate. A J&J spokeswoman said that the results it received from the watchdog indicated that formaldehyde had been discovered in the samples. Formaldehyde, used in making building materials, is a known carcinogen. “We do not accept the interim results given to us,’” she said. — Reuters

