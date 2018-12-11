Jewelleries are the stars of a five day convention

Is it the precious stones or the metals that appeal to you? Is it the mother of pearls or the range of diamonds and rubies?

In time for the season’s celebrations, the five day exhibition at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre inaugurated by Sheikha Aisha al Siyabiya, Chairperson of Public Authority for Craft Industries has brought together designers, manufacturers and companies from Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Lebanon, Turkey, Italy, Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

From 70-carat diamond necklace with solitaires and single stone engagement ring, from high-end jewelry to simple statements, the designers have come with their latest creations using precious stones and metals.

While collections of diamonds, rubies, sapphires, pearls and other precious stones brought in the sparkle, the metals ranged through gold, platinum, and silver.

“This is the first time we have different zones,” pointed out Akavut Tangsilikusonwong, Managing Director of Vega InterTrade & Exhibition.

Designer Paul Adourian of Adourian Jewelry said, “What we have here is all Lebanese production. We have the choker as our special attraction with fancy diamonds.”

Among the top jewelry brands are also family businesses participating. Making a unique statement in this year’s collection is the mother of pearl. Jewels for all occasions is a compilation of earrings, necklaces, rings, bangles, and anklets. There is a variety of traditional jewelery including the Bahraini pearl jewelery and modern designs.

Held at Hall 5 of OCEC in an area of 4,000 square meters the exhibition is open every day until December 15th from 2 pm to 10 pm except on Friday when it is open from 4 pm to 10 pm.