Jewel stars in AbuFaris victory

Salalah: A well-made half-century from Mohammed Jewel and contributions from Arif Karim and Noor Hussain helped AbuFaris Travels & Tours beat Khimji Ramdas by 53 runs in the Senior Cup knock-out match of the Oman Cricket Club in Salalah.

Brief scores:

Senior Cup Knock Out

AbuFaris Travels & Tours: 227/6 in 20 overs (Mohammed Jewel 58, Arif Karim 48, Noor Hussain 45; Alam 2-10, Juwel 2-52) bt Khimji Ramdas: 174 all out in 19.3 overs (Subhash 74; Nesar 2/1, Arif 3-21, Mohammed Jewel 1/23).

Noor Gazal: 135/9 from 20 overs (Sameera Dassanayake 40, Janeesh 19; Shuhaib 3-11) lt to Al Ameen Ayurvedic Clinic/Sweets of Oman: 139/8 from 18.5 overs (Shamsheer Ahammed 38, Shyam Lakshman 23, Sanooj 23; Noor Gazal Noel 3-20, Nisham 2-13)

Brief scores:

Danube: 139/9 in 20 overs (Mohammed Tahir 57; Sinu Krishnan 3-22, Jasanth 2-13) lt to Creative Engineering Co: 140/7 in 18.3 overs (Rohith 32, Sinu Krishnan 32, Viji 23; Qalab Shah 3-24, Irfan Khan 3-25).

Diamond City: 157/9 in 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahammed 72, Habib Ur Rahman 28; Naveen took 3-23, Faisal took 4-21) bt First Technology: 75 all out (Kafayatulla 3-11, Naeem Abbas 3-24).

For Intermediate Cup

Gulf Foundation: 150/8 in 20 overs (Azeem Bashir 33, Shanid 31, Jamshad 27; Rajeev 5-17, Pranav 2-27, Rakesh 2-22) bt Al Dhaman: 115 all out in 16.3 overs (Anoop 35; Jamshad Ali 2-16, Ayyoob 2-11, Azeem 2-20).

Sabeel Al Khair: 218/9 in 20 overs (Malik Tanveer 60, Afzal 49, Ali 25; Noor Alam 3-30, Jamal 2-36) bt Toufeeq United: 204 all out in 17 overs (Munir 48, Nijanur 37, Mohaiminul 24; Mujahid 3-47).

