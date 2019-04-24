Jet employees approach Rajnath Singh to revive airline

Lucknow: The employees of Jet Airways have sought Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention for revival of the temporarily grounded airline.

The Lucknow-based employees of the airline wrote to Singh, who is contesting from the Lucknow con-stituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

The letter says that it is essential to revive the airline to save 22,000 jobs, apart from other associated business.

“Such a big airline going down will leave a huge vacuum behind, and a national brand of international repute is about to collapse. Passengers are already facing the brunt of it and are stranded all over the world,” the letter read.

It further said that as a result of the temporary grounding, airline ticket prices have sky-rocketed.

“We employees are doing our best to keep up the highest standards of safety and professionalism in these trying times.”

“But even after all our efforts, we are not having visibility of the planned BLRP (bank-led resolution plan) and therefore it is our humble plea to take this matter under your able guidance for an immediate action for the revival of this entire system which

would benefit passengers at large, especially in these times of maximum airtravel…”

Meanwhile, Jet Airways has advised a British entrepreneur, Jason Unsworth, who has evinced interest in investing in the airline, to formally engage through the ongoing bidding process.

Unsworth is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines, a startup he founded four years ago.

The airline revealed its advice to Unsworth after domestic stock exchanges on Wednesday sought clarification from the temporarily grounded Jet Airways regarding a report which cited a British entrepre-neur’s offer to take control of the cash-strapped airline.

In its reply, Jet Airways said: “Please note that an unsolicited e-mail communication was received by the company… And the sender has been advised to formally engage with SBI Caps Limited, which is leading the bidding process under the resolution plan initiated by the consortium of domestic lenders led by the State Bank of India.”

At present, the domestic lenders of the temporarily grounded airline have called for binding bids from potential investors by May 10 to sell a sizeable stake in the company. — IANS

