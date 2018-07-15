Jet Airways launches week-long promotion

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – Indian carrier Jet Airways is offering guests savings of up to 30 per cent on their international travel using the airline’s vast network of destinations in India and beyond.

Effective on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, guests travelling to India, Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Hong Kong, Kathmandu and Singapore can enjoy substantial savings on their Premiere as well as Economy class bookings.

Tickets booked under the week-long fare sale from July 17 to July 23, 2018 will be valid for immediate travel making it a wonderful opportunity for guests booking last minute and those planning their future travels. The promotion will be applicable for guests booking both one-way and/or return journeys.

Wasim Zaidi, General-Manager (Oman), Jet Airways, said, “It is one of the best times for guests to fly and make substantial savings in the bargain. We are confident that guests will take advantage of the week-long limited window to book their travel and create more memorable moments with family and friends while travelling with Jet Airways.”

